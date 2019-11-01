EFFINGHAM — The board of directors for the Arts Connection of Central Illinois will be looking for a new artistic director at the Effingham Performance Center with the resignation of Rich Jorn.
A reception for Jorn was held Friday at the EPC Donor Lounge as a send off. Jorn is preparing to take the position of executive director at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Monday.
The Owensboro RiverPark Center is a non-profit regional performing arts and civic center that entertains and educates nearly 135,000 – including 21,000 children – annually through its nearly 400 events, according to its website.
On Sept. 1, Kim Jansen was named executive director at the EPC. She said on Friday that Jorn has helped the theater immensely. She said the theater has had much success during his eight year tenure.
“Rich has done a tremendous job for The EPC and will continue to be one of our theater’s biggest supporters,” said Jansen. “He has done a great job bringing talent to our community and also fostering talent in our community with programs like the annual youth summer camp.”
EPC Volunteer Larry Micenheimer said Jorn has done “great things” with the youth theatre camp.
“The kids are excited about drama and the theater and I give (Rich) all the credit, because he built it from the ground up,” said Micenheimer. “He’s been a great advocate to the fine arts community and a great asset to the City of Effingham.”
Micenheimer said Jorn’s legacy will live on for decades to come.
Sandy Allen, a volunteer since the theater opened, has worked with three different directors.
“Rich has us lined up very well,” said Allen. “He does really good at getting a wide variety of shows in here.”
The city purchased the building and the ACCI was established in 2010 to operate the EPC as a non-profit organization, the same year Jorn was hired as general manager, and at a time when the theater was struggling financially.
Jorn said he’s proud of the Summer Theatre Camp, the financial successes of the EPC since he took over and how the EPC’s role in the community has grown.
“There will always be a special place in my heart for the EPC and the staff,” said Jorn. “I told them all that I will always be just a phone call away.”
Jorn added that the EPC is now in the best financial shape it has ever been. He served as general manager, executive director and artistic director over the years.
“I think continued quality show bookings, the upgraded marketing execution with improved fundraising campaigns by Kim (Jansen) and the board of directors, the EPC has a very bright and long future,” he said.
Jorn was first named the general manager in July 2010. He earned a bachelor of fine arts in theatre from Arkansas State University. Over the years, he’s worked in production, performance, presenting and administration.
The director was never afraid to help wherever it was needed including that as a stagehand, a carpenter, run crew, lighting designer, scenic designer, production manager, stage manager, actor, writer, director, producer and just about every other aspect that goes into having a show.
