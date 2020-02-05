EFFINGHAM — Effingham Performance Center representatives asked the Effingham City Council this week for money to remodel the theater's lobby.
The request by the EPC and the nonprofit organization that operates it, Arts Connection of Central Illinois, came after the group received an anonymous pledge to fund half the estimated cost of the proposed project.
ACCI Board members Tom Henderson and Dr. Ruben Boyajian prefaced the request by thanking the city council for its past support of the Effingham Performance Center.
“The city made a kind of risky, I think, investment 10 or 11 years ago when it decided to purchase the building,” said Henderson. “There was a lot of interest out there to have this type of facility in Effingham. We viewed it as a real economic development opportunity for the community.”
Henderson said partnerships between governing bodies and nonprofit groups are rare, but this one is an exception.
He said the theater has been on the road to improvement since the city bought the building.
“We have gotten better to the point of having a positive balance sheet for the past two years,” said Henderson. “So from an economic standpoint, we’re starting to get the feel for this business.”
Henderson credited the large charitable sponsorships that have been a part of the organization for years, as well as community involvement, volunteers, summer theater camp, reasonably priced tickets, and having shows for all audiences.
“We like any other business need to make improvements to our facility,” said Henderson. “We see some things that could happen and could make a better experience for our people and actually generate more revenue for us.”
Boyajian, who has a heart for the arts and has hand-painted many pieces around Effingham, including the roses along the side of the stage inside the Effingham Performance Center, also thanked the city for its support along the way.
“The outreach has been incredible,” said Boyajian. “Some of my patients come here and make Effingham a destination. Effingham has developed a signature and has developed what I call the equilibrium necessary for a healthy community, which includes all aspects that affect human life.”
Boyajian said the EPC today represents a venue that also reflects the “forward-thinking leadership” of the city council.
EPC Executive Director Kim Jansen said the center has become a landmark over the past two years — after a rocky start. She said several steps have been taken to become a successful nonprofit group that oversees it.
“We’re more than just a place for live performances and concerts. We have a great auditorium for things to come and to happen — with 1,500 seats and that’s fantastic — but where we are falling short is in our lobby area,” said Jansen.
Jansen said remodeling the lobby at the EPC is estimated to cost $643,617. With a pledge of $325,000, she said they are looking to the city for the remainder of the cost — $80,000 a year for four years.
The plan includes opening up the lobby area into one large space and creating one point of sale for concessions. Offices would be taken out of the main lobby area, and the donor area space that includes restrooms would be opened up for all show patrons.
All of these changes are expected to make it easier for patrons to better access the auditorium and concessions and have more room on show nights. Jansen said with the more open concept, the lobby space will be better used for other things, such as weddings, social events, and other ideas that could generate additional revenue.
Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said the plan for the lobby change is something that has been needed for awhile and it will open up more opportunities for revenue in the future.
Commissioner Hank Stephens said there’s a need to refreshen the EPC.
“Whether you are running a restaurant or a hotel or a performance center, you have to reinvest in your facilities,” said Stephens. “Even with the structural changes aside, I think there’s a need to refreshen it, to brighten it up and to move on. This is something that needs to be done periodically.”
The city will vote on the request Feb. 18.
In other matters, the city council:
- Approved a contract agreement with the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission to provide Community Development Block Grant Program financial management services at the cost of $38,318; and also the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission at the cost of $34,318, to assist with the housing rehabilitation projects. Funds will be allocated through the grant proceeds. It is projected that nine or 10 homes can be rehabilitated. Each commission specializes in specific areas to help provide resources during the process.
- Approved a proposal from West & Company for fiscal year 2020, 2021 and 2022 audit services. The fee for Fiscal Year 2020 is $56,700; FY2021, $58,100; and FY 2022, $59,700, for a combined total of $174,500. Along with the $56,700 fee for Fiscal Year 2020, there is likely to be an additional federal compliance fee of $6,300 for services rendered for a single audit due to exceeding $750,000 of federal expenditures, bringing the total for FY 2020 to $63,000.
- Approved a replat of National Trail subdivision for lots 2 and 3 so the recently expanded parking lot is on the same lot as the building owned by South Central FS. All lots are served by street, water and sanitary sewer, and zoned appropriately for general commercial use. It is located between Banker Street (US 45) and the Canadian National Rail Road and north of the CSX Railroad.
- Heard Fire Chief Bob Tutko introduce new firefighters Cole Marxman and Kris Lipe as new paid-on-call members to the Effingham Fire Department. Also they witnessed the pinning of paid-on-call firefighter Aaron Mason, who recently completed his one-year probationary period.
- Accepted a proposal from Effingham Monument Co. to construct a 96-niche columbarium at Oakridge Cemetery. The design will be a gray building with black doors that will hold a total of 144 urns at the cemetery at the cost of $17,600. The city acquired three quotes, with Effingham Monument Co. providing the lowest cost. The funds will come from general fund, public property division. Some of the footing work will be done by city crews and a fee structure for use of the columbarium will come before the council in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.