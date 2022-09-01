EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone Board agreed to move forward with tax incentives for residential property within the zone. The plan must be approved by taxing bodies in the zone.
Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff informed board members of the incentives residential property owners could take advantage of before the board made its decision.
Currently, only commercial and industrial construction projects are able to take advantage of tax incentives. A seven-year property tax abatement on the increase to the base value of a property and a three-year property tax abatement on the increase to the base property value for commercial properties.
The new amendment to the Enterprise Zone ordinance would potentially allow residential properties to take advantage of the tax incentives. It would be up to the taxing body to decide whether to accept the tax incentives.
“Housing right now is important to the economic development of Effingham,” Althoff said. “A lot of businesses need more employees and to get more people to come to Effingham to work at these jobs, we need more housing for these people to live in.”
Enterprise Zone Board member and Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson is also concerned with the local housing situation.
“We lost an employee to the district who was hired in May and did not end up coming because they could not find affordable housing,” Johnson said.
Althoff said that to facilitate the shortage in housing, Effingham city officials think adding incentives to owners of residential property within the zone would be a step in the right direction to enhance economic development.
“What we are proposing is a property tax abatement on the increase of the base for five years for new single-family residential construction,” she said. “Three years of property tax abatement for any new multi-family construction.”
She said for rehabilitation of an existing residential structure within the zone there would be only a sales tax abatement on building materials on projects that are $50,000 and above.
Althoff said the next steps would be a public hearing, along with an ordinance passed by the City of Effingham, Effingham County and the Village of Teutopolis.
“There needs to be a resolution for every taxing body,” said Althoff.
She said they would also have to get the approval from all of the townships, fire protection districts, water authority districts, Lake Land College, school boards and park districts that are within the Enterprise Zone.
“Our goal is to get 100% abatement from all of the taxing districts,” she said.
Althoff said they had to do the same procedure when they originally created the Enterprise Zone. She said it would take close to two months to get the green light from all taxing bodies within the zone.
Althoff estimates there are 20 or more taxing bodies that would have to sign off on the change.
“Does this have to be unanimous to go?” asked Enterprise Board Chairman Brian Hayes.
“It does not,” Althoff said.
Althoff said if one district decided not to allow the new amendment, they would not be able to take advantage of the tax incentives.
“This would be a great opportunity to grow,” said Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, who is also an Enterprise Zone Board member. “This would be a great way to jump-start some development. It’s a win for the person who wants to build the home and ultimately for all of the taxing bodies who will be receiving taxes on property (after the abatement period is complete) that is currently bringing in minimum property tax.”
Althoff said there are currently vacant lots in the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone that do not generate any significant taxable income. She said if someone developed a vacant property with the tax abatement incentives, the property value would increase generating more tax revenue after the abatement period expires.
“We have two developers right now who want to build single-family, multi-building apartments who could benefit from it right now,” said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller.
