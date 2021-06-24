EFFINGHAM — Stevens Industries is trying to construct a new warehouse in Teutopolis and the company has asked local governments for help to make the project happen by including the project in an Enterprise Zone.
The facility will be used for storage and as a new “fulfillment center” to support the businesses growth into online sales.
“We’re really consolidating different things,” said Stevens Industries Chairman Tom Wegman.
Effingham’s Enterprise Zone includes most of the western edge of the City of Effingham and extending past the city borders, the south end of the city along Banker Street, and parts of Teutopolis along Main Street.
Wegman asked the Enterprise Zone Commission, an oversight board which controls part of Effingham’s economic development program, to annex the site of the proposed warehouse. Enterprise Zones are a state program aimed at encouraging economic development within a geographic boundary.
Being in the Enterprise Zone comes with several monetary incentives designed to attract businesses and encourage expansion. This includes a full exemption on sales tax for all building materials incorporated into real property, the primary benefit for Stevens Industries.
The Enterprise Zone also comes with a property tax abatement, meaning a business doesn’t have to pay any increase on property taxes for seven years after a project. Stevens Industries is ineligible for that incentive because the property is in Teutopolis’ Tax-Increment Financing district, another economic development program that designates property taxes for special projects.
Stevens Industries is one of the county’s largest employers. It has about 450 employees, according to the City of Effingham’s website.
The warehouse will create 15 new jobs with average wages of $15 per hour, according to the company’s application. A project must meet the city’s minimum threshold of 10 jobs with average wages of $13.50 per hour to be annexed into the zone.
The warehouse will cost between $2.6 million and $3 million and will take place over the next eight to 10 months, according to Wegman.
When Wegman asked the officials on the board — which includes the mayors of Effingham and Teutopolis, Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann and others — he was clear that the company wanted to be in the Enterprise Zone.
“The reason I’m here, as the chairman of the board, is this is really going to be a board decision as to whether we go forward,” said Wegman. “We really need to have the Enterprise Zone as an element of it to get the board to be more in favor of it.”
“To me, it’s the right thing to do to get it taken care of,” Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said at the meeting.
Schutzbach was surprised to learn the property wasn’t already in the Enterprise Zone, given that other Stevens Industries property is already within its boundaries.
The Enterprise Zone Commission will hold a public hearing on July 6 at 3:30 p.m. at Effingham’s Fire Station 2.
Then, the City of Effingham, the Village of Teutopolis and the Effingham County Board must individually approve of the addition before the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) can approve it.
“They [DCEO] say they move pretty quickly on them, but I don’t know what that means on their terms,” said Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff.
The Enterprise Zone program has had several other projects in the last year, including providing economic incentives to Siemer Milling Company, Mixo Enterprises (which operates Kitchens Unlimited in Effingham), Koerner Distributor, Top Shelf Beer Wine & Spirits and Flex-n-Gate.
City records indicate this year’s projects have led to $24.4 million in private investment, 245 new jobs, and one new business. In the previous year, the Enterprise Zone led to $13.6 million in private investment and 64 new jobs.
The effectiveness of Illinois’ Enterprise Zone program is still unclear, despite the program starting in the mid-1980s. In a 2012 review of studies on the subject, the Chicago-based nonpartisan Civic Federation found there not to be any definitive research showing if Enterprise Zones were effective at growing a local economy.
“The empirical literature presents a mixed picture on whether enterprise zones generate jobs and create new businesses or retain existing businesses,” the report said.
The state overhauled the program in 2012, changing its incentive structures. The overhaul didn’t introduce any new way to track the effectiveness of the program, which has frustrated scholars trying to study its effectiveness.
“When it comes to evaluating the Enterprise Zone program, we are left scratching our heads,” wrote Natalie Davila in 2018, publishing with the nonpartisan Taxpayers’ Federation of Illinois.
Davila is an economist and former head of the Illinois Department of Revenue.
