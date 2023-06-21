EFFINGHAM — During the Effingham Enterprise Zone Board’s biannual meeting Tuesday, members discussed recent and ongoing projects within the zone, elected new officers, and approved some changes to the pre-annexation application for those planning to develop within the zone.
Members voted unanimously to reelect Brian Hayes as the board’s chairman and Dave Repking as vice chairman. Repking’s term will end in 2024. Additionally, board member Luke Hayes was renewed for a three-year term.
During the meeting, Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff updated the board on some recent projects within the city’s Enterprise Zone.
Althoff said there have been seven projects in the Enterprise Zone so far this year, with a total of roughly $8.5 million invested and nine new jobs created.
Sperry Sales is constructing a new building within the zone across the street from its previous location near the Church of the Nazarene in Effingham. That project will create two new jobs.
Trucker Centers is adding two new jobs through its project that includes two new bays.
Other projects include the construction of two 25,000-square-foot warehouses by Fritz Krampe Enterprises LLC on South Raney Street that is also creating two jobs, as well as the expansion of a lumber yard by John Boos.
Rent X is one of the newest businesses to develop within the Enterprise Zone and is creating a new job in the process.
“They purchased the tourism building and took that down,” said Althoff. “And they are building a brand new building for the RentX division of Builders Supply.”
In an attempt to alleviate Effingham’s housing shortage, incentives were put in place to encourage residential development within the zone through tax abatements of which Althoff said some developers have already expressed interest. They include the developer of a home at the Golden Fields Development, which is located east of Charlotte Street in Effingham, and the developers of an apartment complex.
“I have gotten some paperwork on the North Wind Apartment Complex on Fourth Street, and they will be starting here pretty soon,” Althoff said. “So we do have some residential projects coming in.”
In other matters, members amended the Enterprise Zone pre-annexation application to change the minimum requirement of jobs created by a project within the zone from 10 to five while also changing the minimum wage requirement from $13.50 an hour to $15 an hour for non-residential project applicants.
Both residential and non-residential applications will require the project begin within two years of annexation.
Also included on the residential applications are the requirement of a minimum of 10 single family lots or four multifamily lots.
“We want to annex a development, not an individual lot,” Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said.
