EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham Enterprise Zone Board recently elected new officers and welcomed a new member as business projects were detailed during their biannual meeting.
Board members voted unanimously to make Brian Hayes their chairman and Dave Repking vice chairman. Hayes has a term ending in 2023 and Repking's expires in 2024. Board member Jake Buhnerkempe is renewed for another three-year term.
Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff introduced the newest member, Andy Johnson, to the board. Johnson will be Effingham Unit 40 superintendent beginning July 1. He will replace retiring Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan, who serves his last day June 30.
New projects in Effingham County for 2022 was the topic of discussion.
“There is nothing too fancy, as many projects are slow getting started due to the weather,” Althoff said.
John Boos & Company has two projects in progress. One is for warehouse expansion and the other is for a kiln. She said there is also an extension of Thies Avenue.
The Wooden Spool is making improvements to the exterior of its building, located south of the Effingham Junior High School at 804 South Henrietta Street. Althoff said The Wooden Spool is putting new siding on the building.
Mette’s Cabinet Corner is making a building expansion to replace its temporary hoop building for equipment storage.
J&R Collision Center is making an expansion of 6,400 square feet. A concrete pad is already in place.
“We should see contractors starting in June,” said Buhnerkempe, who is owner of J&R Collision.
J&J Ventures also has a project that has not started — an addition onto the back of its building.
Two new construction projects have not started in Teutopolis – Designs Unlimited and SRMD Solutions.
“To date, we’ve had eight total projects with a projected investment of over $11 million with 11 jobs created,” Althoff said.
In another matter, Althoff said they are exploring the possibility of allowing residential projects in the Enterprise Zone.
“We don’t know what that looks like, specifically. We’ve been talking about trying to help people build new houses or remodel houses when there is a lot of cost involved,” she said. “We don’t know where. We would also have to add territory to the zone. We haven’t talked about a specific plan as to what this would look like.”
She said if the city decides to make the move and add residential areas to the enterprise zone board members would be required to meet before their next biannual meeting in January.
