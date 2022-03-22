SHUMWAY — Enduring Freedom Ministries will host a fundraiser April 2 to help provide for the charity’s continued service in the community.
The event, “Dinner with Elvis,” is slated for 6 p.m. at the Effingham VFW Post 1769.
As EFM is a 501©3 nonprofit, guests are suggested to donate $15 each or $25 for a couple, with all proceeds going toward the group.
A barbecue dinner will be served, with pulled pork, two sides, drink and dessert included. Those seeking to order a take-out meal can do so beginning at 5 p.m.
The inaugural fundraiser comes as the charity continues to grow out of its home in Shumway, with the continual need for food and maintenance of the facility — formerly the Shumway Grade School — making it essential for the community to help support the group in any way possible.
“It costs $600 a truckload,” said Vickie Kight, director of EFM. “That’s a lot of food. That alone, plus overhead, this is a big building. Now that we have the soup kitchen, it’s a blessing, but we need to take care of it. We have a lot of maintenance besides overhead (and) cost of food.”
With that in mind, Kight set out to plan a fundraiser and she got some help from a frequent guest of the ministry — Riley Jenkins, a Clarksville, Tennessee-based Elvis tribute artist who has thrice performed for them to rave reviews.
Jenkins has sung Elvis songs since he was 6, becoming fascinated with The King’s style, artistry and versatility.
Kight said the first time people at EFM heard Jenkins, they were in shock, believing that he had to be faking his pitch-perfect tribute.
“They thought, ‘That guy’s got to be lip-syncing,’” Kight said. “They would stand there and stare at him. By the time they realized he wasn’t, they would just cry. There were several ladies that stood there and cried and couldn’t believe they were listening to Elvis songs again.”
Jenkins has won numerous contests for Elvis tribute artists in addition to traveling the country and much of the world.
“I always say I’m an Elvis fan first and an Elvis tribute artist second,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been an Elvis fan since I was 3 years old. It’s a dream come true every day of my life. Elvis has been my hero since I was 3, so getting to travel the world paying tribute to him, it’s not just an honor, it’s a blessing.”
His show will touch upon just about every period of Elvis’ career, from the rock ‘n’ roll sound of his early days in the 1950s, to his Hollywood period of the 1960s, to his later days in the 1970s. All of it will help provide a hip-swinging, karate-kicking soundtrack to a night that seeks to help a good friend of his keep her pride and joy running strong.
“We love Vickie and we love what she does for others, for the community – spreading the word of God,” Jenkins said. “We think the world of her and everything she does. We always love doing stuff for her.”
If all goes well, EFM will have enough money to pay for a mini-split heating system in lieu of the school’s old heater, one filled with asbestos. The ministry has already paid for $5,500 worth of the heating systems, not enough to fill the entire building with heat for cold winter months.
While the money is definitely important — and Kight is grateful beyond words for the support of the community in building the thriving operation — she wants people to have a fun time listening to the best of The King and letting the world’s worries slip away, at least for a night.
“You don’t even want to turn on the news,” Kight said. “We want them to have fun, and believe me, this will be a lot of fun.”
