At the request of the Effingham Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Effingham Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Gregory Duez, a 44 year old white male, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is driving a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates 3HCF48. Mr. Duez has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Duez should contact the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0772, or call 911.

