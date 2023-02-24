At the request of the Effingham Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Effingham Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Gregory Duez, a 44 year old white male, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is driving a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates 3HCF48. Mr. Duez has a condition that places him in danger. Any person with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Duez should contact the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0772, or call 911.
Endangered Missing Person Advisory in Effingham: Gregory Duez
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Effingham competitive cheerleading team finishes with best showing at state competition: 'I'm proud of the team because they work hard and practice a lot — it's a lot in addition to our games'
- North Clay downs Dieterich to advance to regional semis; Cumberland falls to Meridian in quarters
- St. Anthony wins rubber match against North Clay; advances to regional championship game with 62-45 win
- Neoga outlasts Tri-County to reach sectional finals
- 02-21-23 Shelby County Property Transfers
- 02-17-23 Effingham County Jail bookings
- North Clay honors its five boys basketball seniors with dominating win over South Central
- Court orders Mattoon home health care provider to pay back wages, damages
- ONE GREAT SEASON: Hearts fall to Mattoon in regional final; finish the year at 20-11
- St. Anthony girls see season end in sectional semifinals with 45-41 loss to Tuscola
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.