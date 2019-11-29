EFFINGHAM – There will be a temporary relocation of the Emergency entrance at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for four days, starting Monday, December 2 through December 5, 2019.
The current Emergency entrance will be temporarily closed and relocated to the glass door next to the ambulance garage exit doors (east of the ambulance garage). People needing to come to the Emergency department should follow signage directing them to enter the parking lot on the south of the ambulance garage and watch for signage in the parking lot directing them to the temporary entrance. Barricades will block the current Emergency parking lot and the drive under the canopy during this time. As always, if you need immediate medical attention, call 911 rather than driving yourself to the Emergency department.
As a reminder, patients and their family members coming to the hospital for outpatient testing or surgical procedures should enter the hospital through the Prairie Heart Institute covered entrance off of Maple Street, marked entrance “C”, which is the hospital’s outpatient entrance. Patients should park in the designated patient parking areas in front of the Prairie Heart entrance or in the lot located on the southeast corner of Maple Street and St. Anthony’s Avenue. Valet parking services are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Emergency department renovation project, contact Dennis Baker, director of facilities management, at 217-347-1245 or email dennis.baker@hshs.org More information, including a campus map and parking directions, can be found at stanthonyshospital.org/const-update
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St.
Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
