In celebration of National 4-H Week, National 4-H Council announced that Elizabeth Weidner, 16, of Dieterich, is the winner of the 2021 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for Civic Engagement.
Weidner will be recognized nationally for her advocacy for pediatric cancer awareness, research and funding, and her commitment to supporting the families of pediatric cancer patients. The 4-H Youth in Action Awards began in 2010 to recognize 4-Hers who have used the knowledge they gained in 4-H to create a lasting impact in their communities.
At age 12, Weidner, a University of Illinois Extension 4-Her, faced the overwhelming reality of a pediatric cancer diagnosis — stage IV High Risk Neuroblastoma. During her first hospital stay, her family made multiple trips to the store to replenish supplies like toothpaste, snacks and shampoo.
“We were at the hospital for a long time during my first hospital stay,” Weidner recalls. “My parents kept having to go to the store for supplies. I knew as soon as I got out of that hospital, I wanted to do something about that for other families.”
Three years ago, Weidner launched a program to solicit donations of toiletries and snack food items for local children’s hospitals. Partnering with local businesses, 4-H clubs and more, Weidner works to ensure families of pediatric cancer patients have essential supplies needed for extended hospital stays. Though she spent much of the last few years in and out of the hospital herself, Weidner has donated more than 60,000 essential items to five different children’s hospitals in her area in the past four years.
Weidner, an Illinois 4-Her since age 9, regularly advocates for childhood cancer awareness, research and funding. Her 4-H experiences equipped her to confidently advocate for childhood cancer research on Capitol Hill and to sustain her long-term effort to provide supplies for families of cancer patients at local children’s hospitals. As Miss Central Illinois Outstanding Teen 2019, Weidner created Crowns Fight Cancer to further her mission as an advocate for pediatric cancer.
“Elizabeth is such an inspiration,” remarked 4-H Program Coordinator, Patti Logan. “Her strength, courage and sheer determination to make a difference has made a huge impact that reaches far and wide. Elizabeth practices the 4-H Pledge in her everyday life. She is an extraordinary young lady.”
Weidner will receive a $5,000 scholarship for higher education and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for 4-H Civic Engagement programming. She is joined by other 2021 Youth in Action Pillar Winners, Madelyn Zimmerman of Indiana (Agriculture Pillar Winner); Mayyadah Zagelow of Washington (Healthy Living Pillar Winner); and Aidan Spencer of Oklahoma (STEM Pillar Winner).
To learn more about 4-H Youth in Action and to view the other pillar winners from around the country, visit www.4-h.org/youthinaction.
