As summer weather sets in with a vengeance, some Illinois residents may find their electric bill rising along with the temperatures more than anticipated.
Ameren Illinois customers will see their bills increase as much as $48 a month — about $580 a year — as a result of supply-side electricity and natural gas prices continuing to rise around the world. Because natural gas is used to generate electricity, as the price of one goes up, so does the other.
Ameren cited factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global market issues and higher demand in response to easing COVID-19 restrictions as the reasons for the climbing prices.
Jim Chilsen, spokesman for Chicago-based consumer advocacy group Citizens Utility Board, called it “a perfect storm of market problems.”
“That’s going to lead to a painful summer for a lot of Illinois consumers,” he said.
The rising prices are affecting more than just Ameren customers. Citizens Utility Board said ComEd electric bills are expected to be around 50% higher than they were at this time last year, though it would be mitigated by a monthly credit from the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act. Gas supply prices for all of the state's major power suppliers also have increased from this time last year.
Both Ameren and Chilsen had tips for consumers to help keep costs down. They agreed on implementing energy-efficiency measures, such as weatherizing doors and windows and keeping the thermostat set at 78 degrees during the summer — or slightly higher while sleeping or away from home.
Consumers who might struggle to pay their electricity bill should contact their supplier to learn about payment plans and energy assistance, Chilsen said. He and Ameren also mentioned the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which offers federal assistance with home energy-related issues. Its deadline for application is May 31.
Chilsen also reminded people to stay safe this summer, and not to do anything dangerous while trying to keep their electric bill down.
“Nobody should be doing any type of risky behavior to lower their electric bills,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.