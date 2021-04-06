The Effingham Daily News will post results from contested Effingham County elections as they are tallied Tuesday night HERE
Shelby County election results are posted HERE
Cumberland County election results are posted HERE
Voters in Teutopolis on Tuesday will choose a new village president, as well as members of the village board and Unit 50 school board. They'll also decide whether school board members will be elected at-large, rather than from certain districts.
Voters in Mason will elect five members of the village board.
Meanwhile, voters in areas of Shelby, Effingham and Cumberland covered by the Stewardson Fire Protection District will choose members of that board for the first time. Board members were previously appointed by the Shelby County Board.
