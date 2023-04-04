In the 2023 consolidated election on Tuesday, races across the county will decide a mayor, council and village board members, and school board members.
The Effingham Daily News has been writing previews of those races:
Altamont
Running for Altamont mayor are two city commissioners, Todd Slingerland and Dan Milleville, and Mike Bowman, a retired fire chief. Read about the race HERE
Effingham
Six candidates are seeking four seats on the Effingham City Council: Larry Micenheimer, Henry J. Stephens, Dustin L. Brown, Mervin D. Gillenwater, Libby Moeller, and Donald J. Althoff. Read about the race HERE
Unit 40 school board. Seven candidates are running for four seats: Jane Willenborg, Jill Wendling, Andrew Altman, Cary Kyle Harper, Desha Wear, Dallas C. Bear, and Scott L. Volpi. Read about the races HERE
Three candidates are competing for two seats on the Effingham Park District Board: Incumbent Russ Sehy and newcomers Matt Dasenbrock and David Dust. Read about the race HERE
Teutopolis
Four candidates are seeking three seats for village trustee in Teutopolis: Christina T. Mette, Daniel F. Zerrusen, Brian Campbell and Bernard J. Hartke. Read about the race HERE
Dieterich
Four people are running for three village trustee positions in Dieterich: Derick Stumeier, Frederick Bray, Carrie Galbraith and Jeff White. Read about the race HERE
Montrose
Voters in Montrose will decide whether to have a 1% sales tax. Details HERE
