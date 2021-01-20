Elected officials from across Illinois weighed on the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Biden took the oath of office Wednesday to become the nation's 46th president, ending four years of Donald Trump's administration and marking the beginning of a push for progressive policies in Washington that could have a widespread impact on taxpayers.
"This is America's day," Biden said in his first comments after becoming president. "This is democracy’s day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve.”
Democratic Party of Illinois Chairman Michael Madigan, who recently lost his bid to become speaker of the Illinois House, said it was time to start a new chapter.
"Together let's start a new chapter where healing can begin – healing for the many families who have lost loved ones, those who have lost jobs due to the pandemic and healing the wounds of division and hatred that do not represent the best in us," Madigan said in a statement. "As we witness the swearing in of the first female vice president and first vice president of Black and South Asian descent, we feel hope for the future and the many generations of leaders who will follow."
Congressman Bill Foster, D-Illinois, attended the inauguration. He said Biden faces an array of challenges amid a global pandemic.
“The Biden administration inherits a daunting set of problems, including effectively deploying the COVID-19 vaccine, mitigating the economic consequences of the pandemic for hardworking families and small businesses, addressing climate change, passing comprehensive immigration reform, strengthening the Affordable Care Act, and pursuing common sense gun control," he said.
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, congratulated Biden and Harris in a statement.
“We made history today, and I hope this is the start of a period of healing, kindness and decency for our country," Harris said. "As President Biden said, we have been tested, but I believe in the basic goodness of the American people, and I look forward to better days ahead."
Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, said he was proud to participate in the peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday.
"Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges in the months ahead as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and work to rebuild our communities in the wake of this virus," he said in a statement. "In Congress, I will work hard to try to find common ground with the Biden Administration on areas that will benefit the constituents of the 18th Congressional District of Illinois."
U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said it was time for unity.
"As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve," he said. "With President Biden and Vice President Harris in the lead, it is also a moment of hope. I am optimistic, now more than ever, that we can come together and overcome our challenges and divisions. Now it is time to get to work to build the country back better and restore the soul of our nation."
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, said he wished success to the new administration and was ready to work with the Democrats.
“I stand ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris to find bipartisan agreement on solutions to the critical issues facing American families," Davis said in a statement. "At the same time, I won’t hesitate to oppose President Biden, his Administration, and the Democratic-controlled Congress and hold them accountable for their party’s liberal impulses. Our Nation faces many problems. Now is the time for all of us to come together and govern in a bipartisan way. That is how we will begin to heal our divisions and move our country forward."
