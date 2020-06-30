An elderly couple from Edgewood was critically injured by a family member Monday during a domestic incident, police said.
Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said an 80-year-old female and her 83-year-old husband are receiving critical care following a physical altercation at a house on Kentucky Street in Edgewood.
Deputies arrested Mark N. Sigrist, 39, of Edgewood in connection with the incident.
Authorities said the call came in at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Monday from a neighbor reporting a fight at a nearby home. The sheriff's department, Illinois State Police and Abbott Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene. Deputies and troopers located Sigrist, who was taken into custody without incident.
The female victim was transported by Abbott EMS for treatment at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and was later transported to Carle Foundation Hospital.
The woman's husband was transported to St. John's Hospital in Springfield via Air-Evac. Authorities said both were still receiving critical care Tuesday.
Sigrist is related to the victims, but authorities did not specify the relationship nor the names of the victims.
The incident remains under investigation, and formal charges against Sigrist are expected Wednesday.
