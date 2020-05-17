EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Unit 40 school board Facilities and Transportation Committee on Friday heard a brief update on the Effingham Junior High renovation project.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox told committee and school board members Angie Byers and Jane Willenborg that renovations are moving much faster than this time last year due to an earlier start because the COVID-19 pandemic has ended in-person schooling.
Fox said currently windows at the junior high building are being replaced, and the second floor demolition has started. Also on the second floor, Fox said workers have created doorway cutouts.
The building is undergoing an asbestos abatement, and gym locker rooms are being renovated as well. Fox said coaches’ offices within the locker rooms have been created and ceilings are going up in the rooms.
Meanwhile, the committee moved to the full school board a discussion on purchasing 31 pieces of janitorial equipment for several schools in the district. Fox said the purchase, if approved by the full school board, would include floor scrubbers and backpack sprayers that would be used daily to disinfect South Side, the junior high, Effingham High School and the bus garage.
Fox said he would also request a hand sprayer for the board office, a shop vacuum for the high school, other vacuums for the high school, junior high, South Side and Central and the high school sports complex, blowers to clean the high school gym bleachers and multi-flow wax applicators.
Fox said the total cost for all 31 machines would be $52,326.31, but he said he would try to purchase machines used for demonstrations for some of the items at a cheaper price. The cost would be covered by funding the school district will get through the CARES Act.
The committee also heard from district Transportation Director Kristin Harvey on technology the transportation department is looking into for buses and other district vehicles.
Harvey said the district already utilizes Versatrans software in its buses, but she said she is looking at adding the companies Versatrans Onscreen Tyler Technologies GPS.
The new software would give Harvey live bus data such as where the bus is located, what speed it’s traveling and recreation of an accident should one happen. Harvey said the system would also alert her of any mechanical problems in the buses.
Harvey said the department is also looking into stop arm cameras to help identify those who pass stopped school buses. She said the cameras would take a high definition photo of the vehicle and license plate.
“I think this would be huge for the safety of our kids,” Harvey said.
Byers agreed.
“I think they would be a great idea,” Byers said.
In other matters, the committee:
• Approved moving to the full school board two summer transportation workers and four or five maintenance workers that Fox will contact before Monday’s school board meeting.
• Approved moving to the full board the purchase of a 2008 Dodge 5500 diesel truck with a bucket lift at a price of $43,800. The truck would replace an aging vehicle at the high school sports complex.
• Heard from Fox that new window blinds in the high school cafeteria will be installed in mid-June.
