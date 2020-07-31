The village of Shumway is less one water tower as EJ Water Cooperative, Inc. recently brought down its old tower.
A 500,000 gallon water tower was erected by EJ Water in 2011 to replace the 50,000 gallon water tower built in 1998, according to a EJ Water Cooperative press release.
EJ Water said it outgrew the old water tower in 2009, leading to the construction of the larger tower in 2010-11. The 2011 500,000 gallon water tower bears the name Shumway while the retiring water tower had the EJ Water name.
The 500,000 gallon water tower serves Shumway and the west side of the EJ Water Cooperative system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.