Charleston, IL – After nearly one year of bargaining and little movement in mediation, the union representing advisors, recruiters, annually contracted faculty, faculty, counselors, and lab coordinators at Eastern Illinois University (EIU) has set a date for membership to vote to authorize a strike.
Members of the union – EIU University Professionals of Illinois (EIU UPI, IFT Local 4100) – will vote March 8-9.
A “yes” vote would give the EIU UPI bargaining team the power to file official strike authorization paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board if no agreement can be made at the bargaining table.
Billy Hung, an associate professor in biological sciences at Eastern and the union’s lead negotiator, says negotiations have stalled.
“The administration continues to offer an effective pay cut for workload increases, and we just cannot agree to that," Hung said. "They will have to make some movement to prove that they’re taking bargaining seriously. We work hard to support our students and this institution, and we deserve not only respect for our work, but appropriate compensation along with it. Our members should not have to pay our school just to work here.”
“We don’t want to strike, and this vote is not a step we take lightly,” added EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow, a professor of special education. “After nearly a year of bargaining, we’ve seen so little progress on issues that are critical to faculty and staff retention and that will strengthen the university. It’s time for EIU administration to demonstrate that they prioritize our students and value our work. It’s time to settle this fairly. If they continue to propose insultingly low offers, we’ll have no choice left but to strike.”
The union began negotiations with the university in March of 2022 and ultimately called for a federal mediator by November. Still, the two sides are not close to an agreement.
The primary issues on the bargaining table that remain are salary and workload demands that directly impact availability of service to students.
The next bargaining session is scheduled for March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.