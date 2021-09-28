EFFINGHAM — Tracie Riley was a student at Effingham High School in 1995 when she performed in a production of “If a Man Answers.”
Now the theater/drama director for Effingham High School, Riley will be behind the scenes when the production opens Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday in the Hearts Rock Cafe at the high school.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the school.
“If a Man Answers,” centered around a woman who, on the advice of her mother, uses a dog training manual to improve her marriage, is a rarity for the high school. Normally, the fall play is a serious drama. But in 2021, it’s a comedy.
“I really wanted to do a comedy for the students,” Riley said. “I enjoy a good drama, but I know that the students and the people in the area like a good comedy.”
The play will be the first production on the stage at EHS since 2019, as the 2020 spring musical (slated to be “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”) was canceled and the 2020 fall play was performed as a radio-style podcast over Zoom. The 2021 spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” was performed at the much larger Effingham Performance Center to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19.
Riley said there was an adjustment period for their return to the stage. She called the early preparation for the play “nerve-wracking.”
“It’s like your brain forgets all the things you’ve done for all the years you’ve done them,” Riley said. “That was different and it was the same for everybody, trying to memorize the lines and remember the set and how our blocking is.”
However, once they read the play for the first time, it proved to be a joyous experience for all involved.
“It was the best thing ever the first time we got up and read” the play, Riley said.
Outside of Riley, the production is the typical student-run affair, with people learning how to do audio production and set design during their time in the drama club. They are the ones setting the stage for students like Jarrett Swan and Jada Parsley, who perform key roles in “If a Man Answers.”
Swan plays Gene Wright, the husband of the main female, Chantal. He said his character brings high energy to his role as a controlling photographer.
“Gene is sort of peppy,” Swan said. “(He’s a) photographer who is dedicated to his work in its entirety.”
Swan feels the lack of plays and productions (outside of “The Little Mermaid”) may have made his work fresher and his ability to perform better through the limitations placed on him because of the pandemic.
“I don’t really feel any different (returning to the stage),” Swan said. “It had been a decent chunk of time, but I honestly feel that the time in which I wasn’t able to properly act or sing inadvertently made me better coming back. I’m the kind of person where if I take a break from something and then return to it, I end up doing better for no reason.”
Parsley feels her character — Tina, best friend to Chantal — is the kind of sassy best friend who can make life difficult for the main character by getting involved in her affairs.
“She always tries to steal her (best) friend’s boyfriends,” Parsley said. “(She’s) a loud, obnoxious (and) out there character, definitely flamboyant (and) extra.”
The fact that Riley did this play 26 years prior makes it a challenge for her to make it different and fresh for the audience. She’s done her best to make the sets different from when she last performed it and has tried to add as many new things to the overall look of the play.
Despite this, she can’t avoid a little bit of good-natured ribbing from her friends, fully aware that this first production in two years is one that she is more than familiar with.
“It became a running joke that it had been 25 years since I left Effingham and my first comedy was going to be the one that I did when I left,” Riley said. “It’s my 25th (senior) class reunion show.”
