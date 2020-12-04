There have been a number of harmful factors outside the control of both students and faculty which have had a significant impact on student learning. For these reasons and in the best interest of our students all EHS students will be exempt from first semester finals in the 2020-21 school year, Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said in a press release on Friday.
Additional information regarding finals include:
1. Dual credit students will be required to take finals. Lake Land College requirement; remote and on-line dual credit learners will be guided by their instructors as to the dates and nature of their final exams.
2. There will be no changes to the process in determining GPA and Class Rank.
At this time no decision has been made regarding second semester. If final exams are given in the spring, existing requirements to waive these exams will be re-evaluated. The goal is to have a decision regarding 2020-21 second semester final exams in January or February 2021. Please call the EHS office with questions at 540-1100.
