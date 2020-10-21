Tristin E. Duncan, 18, a student athlete at Effingham High School, was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police.
"Students and groups and other schools have called and shared their prayers and thoughts," Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on 1550th Avenue, or West Evergreen Avenue, about three-quarters of a mile east of Nazarene Road in Summit Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Duncan was eastbound on West Evergreen in a 2007 Chevy when he lost control going down a hill, began to spin, and collided with a westbound 2020 Chevy operated by Gautamkymar V. Patel, 35, of Effingham.
Duncan was transported Carle Hospital in Urbana with what police described as incapacitating injuries. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions, police said,
Neither Patel nor a passenger in the second vehicle were injured, police said.
While Doan thanked people from across the region for their concern, he asked that they not come to the high school today.
"We have received word that a number of students in the area have planned to come to Efﬁngham
High School today to show their support," he said. "We are very thankful for the support, however, EHS is not in a position to host students from other districts in our facility at this time. We would encourage students from other schools to show their support at their own schools and possibly post a video of the event. While EHS cannot accommodate all these students, we are very thankful for the show of support."
An honor roll student, as a junior Duncan caught 70 passes for the Hearts for 1,436 yards for an average of 110.5 yards per game and finished with 14 touchdowns. He was a unanimous choice for the All-Apollo Conference First Team.
