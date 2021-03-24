For Juniors:
The Illinois State Board of Education requires that all seniors in the state of Illinois take the SAT exam at their home district as part of a graduation requirement. The test is scheduled for students to take during their junior year. This year’s test is scheduled for April 13. All remote learning juniors will need to come to the building and take the SAT on this date as well. This is a requirement for graduation. If you are a remote learner and you will need bus transportation contact the transportation department by no later than April 9. (540-1491).
The schedule for that day will be 7:45 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.. All juniors should be in the building by 7:40 a.m.
Juniors not eating lunch at EHS or riding a bus will be able to leave at 11:50 a.m. For Juniors who choose to eat at EHS, Lunch will be available from 11:50 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Bus pick-up will start at 1:30 p.m.
For students in 9th, 10th, and 12th grade:
Students in grades 9, 10, and 12 will not attend in-person on April 13.
In order to meet the requirements for taking the test and social distancing guidelines students in grades 9, 10, and 12 will be engaging in class through Google Classroom or with materials sent home with students prior to April 13.
All other buildings in the district will be in session as normal on April 13.
If you have any questions you may contact Student Services at 540-1152.
