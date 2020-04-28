The Unit 40 school board heard from Effingham High School Principal Kurt Roberts this week about possible plans for prom and graduation.
Roberts said he and Superintendent Mark Doan have spoken with school officials from the area and in and outside of the Apollo Conference in regards to their plans for graduation.
Roberts said while having a traditional graduation ceremony is ideal, the district may have to consider alternatives.
"Right now where we stand is we are hoping to be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony," Roberts said. "That's what we would like to provide for all of our seniors. What I mean by that is everybody's in the gym and it's just like it's always looked. If that can't happen, we have to have a back up."
Roberts said he and Doan have discussed an online ceremony, as well as a "drive-up" ceremony in which seniors and their families would drive up in front of the high school gymnasium, and seniors would receive their diplomas.
Seniors have already picked up their caps and gowns and were instructed to send in photos of themselves in the caps and gowns for a slideshow presentation.
Roberts said he is looking at having the valedictorians film themselves giving their speeches to post on the district's social media pages.
Roberts said a date has not yet been set for graduation, but it would have to be after May 31. Doan said that graduation will most likely be toward the end of July.
As for prom, Roberts said he has spoken with community members about a community-hosted prom in the summer. He said the school could donate to the prom, but the community members would host it.
Like with graduation, no date has been selected.
