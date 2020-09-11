Effingham High School and Unit 40 have determined that because of not being able to meet the current social distancing requirements established by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the local health department, and ISBE, the Homecoming Parade and Powder Puff Football game associated with Homecoming Week must be canceled.
“We would like to reschedule the other Homecoming Week activities to a week in late winter or early spring. This would include the daily school activities, the coronation, and the dance associated with Homecoming,” EHS Principal Kurt B. Roberts said in a press release.
Coronation would take place during the halftime of a home basketball or football game, depending on the date established for Homecoming. The dance would take place on the Saturday following a Friday home game.
The final dates for these events will be announced later in the fall as other schedules are still being determined.
The occurrence of these events will be dependent of the social distant guidelines in place at the time of the event.
