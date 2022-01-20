Members of the Effingham County Fair want to build a playground and they’re looking for a few good donors.
Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke wants to add a little something extra to the fairgrounds this year that can be used during the fair and all other events. The name of the playground will be the Fair Barnyard Playground.
“This could be used for the Schuetzenfest for kids to play while parents get some food and let the kids play before they go to the grandstand performance,” Hartke said. “We think this playground will have a lot of utilization year round. Not just the week of the fair.”
The playground would be located northeast of the Schuetzenfest building in a grassy area north of the food court. Hartke said the playground could be utilized by organizations and individuals renting the fairgrounds for weddings, family reunions, company picnics, the Mill Road Threshermans Association, Hobnob Market and the annual Schuetzenfest.
The playground would have a concrete surface with an all-weather rubber covering over the concrete that is easy to maintain. It would be positioned where commercial displays such as automobiles, lawn mowers and tractors could surround the playground.
“We would be able to take a leaf blower and blow all of the leaves off or take a high-pressure washer to wash the playground area,” he said. “The carpet surface would be much like AstroTurf on a football field.”
The playground also would have a 5-foot concrete walkway surrounding it with benches for parents to sit on while children are playing. It will be fenced with one entry/exit to make sure the kids don’t wonder off onto the fairgrounds.
Hartke said the surface will be designed for playground utilization. He wants to lay the turf in 2-foot squares so high-wear areas, such as those at the bottom of the slide, can be easily replaced rather than having to replace larger areas of carpet.
The estimated cost of the Fair Barnyard Playground is about $70,000. Hartke said in order to get the playground operational before the first day of the fair, July 30, he would like to secure the funding for the project by Feb. 1.
“Purchasing the equipment sometimes has a 14-15 week delay, so we need to get all of the donations in by Feb. 1 if we are going to complete the project by the time the fair starts,” Hartke said. “We think this will be a great project for the fairgrounds.”
Funds donated to the project will flow through the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation then to the Effingham County Fair.
The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation (SICF) has set up a special fund for the playground project. To make a donation, make checks payable to the Effingham County Fair Association Project Fund. The SICF is a 501c3 organization. Some donations may qualify as a tax deduction.
He said donations over $300 made to the Fair Barnyard Playground project would qualify donors to be participants in the Effingham County Fair Partnership Program.
The partnership program features five levels of giving, ranging from the $300 copper level to $5,000 diamond level. Each donation level features add-on perks such as advertising opportunities at the fair, including advertising space in the official Effingham County Fair book to track seats for the fair concert performance.
Checks made out to the Effingham County Fair Association Project Fund can also be sent to Fair Board President Phil Hartke at 13341 North 2100th Street, Teutopolis, IL 62467. Hartke’s phone number is 217-821-3126.
“We are just trying to make the fair more family friendly,” Hartke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.