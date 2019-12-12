An Effingham woman was injured Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in Mound Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Pamela S. Nease, 61, was driving southbound on 300th St. at 7:37 p.m. in a 2012 Ford Focus when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then left the roadway to the right just south of the intersection of 300th St. and 1200th Ave.
Nease’s vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne, rolling over multiple times before coming to a rest on its top.
Authorities said Nease was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
Nease was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.