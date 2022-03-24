EFFINGHAM — The City of Effingham unveiled a preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year, a reflection of the city’s continued priorities of infrastructure improvements and economic growth.
City Administrator Steve Miller, Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman and Economic Development Director Todd Hull explained key portions of the budget Tuesday during a budget workshop with the Effingham City Council. Overall, the city will receive $16.2 million in new revenue to the General Fund, with an additional $3.5 million coming in through grants. This amount excludes any money carried over from the previous year, a number that comes to $10.8 million.
Miller said the city has received half of its designated American Rescue Plan funds, totaling $851,000. The other half will arrive in August. Most of the money is slated to go toward capital improvements, specifically vehicle upgrades for the police and fire departments.
On the expenditure side, each fund provides that 2% be set aside on a contingency basis, while 16.6% goes toward undesignated reserves, a kind of rainy day fund for each department. Another $700,000 in reserves are designated toward the extension of Ford Avenue, slated to begin during the fiscal year. All of that allows for each department to have enough available to handle any unexpected issues that could come up throughout the year.
“We have that as an ordinance of how we operate,” Miller said. “We take all of our expenditures, sum them up, take 2% of that and set that aside for overruns for contingencies on projects. We use the 16.6% of expenditures essentially as working cash because these revenues don’t come all in at one time. They (sometimes) come in monthly, property tax comes in, so you need those funds to operate while revenues are being generated.”
Each of the city’s funds have the same basic format, in which overall revenues equal expenditures as a way to balance the amounts. For instance, the Water Fund has more than $2.6 million in carry-over from the previous year, with $3.3 million coming in from water sales. About $91,000 is set aside for contingencies, while $755,700 is in the undesignated working cash fund.
The budget also includes a preliminary capitol improvement plan, in addition to a maintenance improvement plan. All of the items listed within are related to city funds, with each department providing a list of their slated projects for the next five fiscal years.
For instance, police and fire departments are asking for new vehicles, such as police squad cars and fire engines; administration is looking for a website upgrade; and public works is planning for projects such as the extension of Thies Avenue in order to facilitate continued expansion of the Boos & Co. facility, standpipe painting on Rickleman Avenue, and the city’s end of the Fayette Avenue expansion being built with help from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“It’s long-term planning for the next five years,” Miller said. “What the council is approving — what’s within the capital improvements plan — are within those line items in the budget, whether it’s the General Fund, the TIFs (or) the business districts.”
The city also plans to increase salaries by 3%.
“If some of those ARP funds need to be utilized (for salaries), that’s possible, or a resurfacing project could be cut to offset salaries,” Miller said. “It would come from somewhere in the budget.”
The city is also proposing a new pay plan that would increase salaries for lower-end hourly and seasonal workers. The proposal, which is separate from the budget, will be up for a vote at the next regular meeting on April 5.
That meeting will also see a public hearing on the budget, which will be up for public display beginning March 29. If all goes well, the budget will be adopted April 19.
The unveiling of the budget is the culmination of several months of hard work in the city’s various departments, which Miller is grateful for when considering what the city has in the works for the next fiscal year.
“I appreciate all (of) the staff’s input to get the budget to this point,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of work — a lot of pricing to get the equipment, vehicles (and) projects and have all of that planning done — so I appreciate everything that has happened to get to this point.”
