EFFINGHAM — The City of Effingham has unanimously approved an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to update the city’s roads with bike lanes and signage to make the city’s streets safer for cyclists.
The agreement authorizes state crews to do work costing just over $1 million to many of the major streets around town. This includes Evergreen, Temple, St. Anthony, Jefferson, Fayette, and Grove and Wabash avenues east of Fourth Street, portions of Raney, Charlotte, Maple and Fourth streets, and several smaller streets connected to major thoroughfares.
The improvements will consist of adding striped bike lanes to the roads outside of the downtown area and adding signs reminding drivers of bike traffic at areas throughout the city.
In addition, the project will include building a new trailhead on Outer Belt West at the Calico Trail, a multimodal recreational trail that runs along the western edge of town.
The new trailhead will be on the northwest corner of the Outer Belt West bridge and feature a paved parking lot with more than 20 parking spots. It will replace the existing trailhead, which has a small gravel parking lot.
The money is mostly federal grant money administered through the state Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. The program is covering 80% of the costs for construction and engineering, with the city picking up the remaining 20%. The city expects the nonprofit Trail Recreation Effingham County (TREC) to reimburse the city for half of its $230,000 contribution.
For cyclists, this is a big win in terms of making the city’s streets safer and easier to navigate.
“What the city’s doing — taking initiative, putting lanes where they’re able to — it’s a good thing,” said Robby Sams, manager at the city’s only bike shop, Bike & Hike.
He said the improvements will be good for cyclists and motorists.
“It gives drivers an awareness,” Sams said. “They don’t see motorcycles, let alone bikes.”
Sams is also hopeful this will encourage more people to take up cycling, particularly young people and children. He says the activity may help encourage healthier lifestyles and fight the obesity epidemic.
The bike shop manager says that though some may think biking is a niche activity, many people will benefit from improved infrastructure.
“For most of the households in the community, someone has a bike,” Sams said.
Though he was personally involved with TREC in the past, Sams and Bike & Hike have no ties to the group or this project.
The push for more bike-friendly streets in the city has a long history.
“It’s been going on for very many years,” said Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman. In 2010, the city in conjunction with TREC did a study on bicycle and pedestrian needs for the city of Effingham.
“It’s actually part of our comprehensive plan as well,” said Heuerman, referring to the plan that the city uses to determine everything from street maintenance, to zoning changes, to economic development.
The city actually applied for the Transportation Enhancement Program grant in 2015. However, several slowdowns, including the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed back the project over the years, according to Heuerman. Now that the ball is rolling, bids for the project will start being considered in June.
“We’re hoping this could start construction by August,” Heuerman said.
Moving forward, Heuerman and other city officials are starting to think about what comes after the infrastructure is developed.
City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer has been involved with the city since the push for cycling infrastructure began. When he ran for mayor in 2015, he said he wanted to encourage healthy lifestyles and try to make bike lane infrastructure improvements.
“We’re going to have to educate bicyclists and most of all motorists,” Micenheimer said during the city council meeting last week.
In a follow-up interview, he elaborated on why he thinks education is integral to cycling in Effingham.
“As drivers, we’re not very tolerant of bicycles,” he said. “It’s gonna take a generation to educate everyone.”
Micenheimer also has an eye out for other municipalities and communities that have successfully integrated cycling into their street life, like the University of Illinois — though he did point out despite the infrastructure in Champaign-Urbana they still face issues with car-bicycle accidents.
“There’s places around the country that are dedicated to their bicyclists,” Micenheimer said. “We’re still in our infancy.
