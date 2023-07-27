EFFINGHAM — The boundaries of the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone could expand by more than half a square mile following the enterprise zone board’s approval of three annexation requests made by residential developers hoping to build homes in the area.
Developer Todd Kabbes attended the board’s meeting Wednesday and spoke on behalf of the developers looking to take advantage of the real estate tax abatement and building material sales tax exemption available for eligible developers operating within the enterprise zone.
Effingham Enterprise Zone incentives include five-year property tax abatement on the increase to the base amount of a newly constructed single-family home located within the Enterprise Zone. A newly constructed multifamily dwelling located within the Enterprise Zone boundaries is eligible for a three-year property tax abatement on the increase to the base.
Additionally, all newly constructed single-family homes and multifamily homes located within the boundary, along with any residential rehabilitation projects located within the boundary with a cost of $50,000 or more, will be eligible for a sales tax exemption on all permanently affixed building materials.
“The good thing about it is the incentives go to the homeowner, not to the developer,” Kabbes said.
Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff provided the board a brief summary of the three requests for annexation and shared maps of each property developers would like to annex.
“We had three different applications for a boundary amendment for residential property,” Althoff said.
According to Althoff, the proposed annexation includes a nearly 270-acre property containing Stoneridge Subdivision, where there are already a number of single-family homes.
Also included in the annexation proposals is a roughly 44-acre property north of Evergreen Avenue and east of Third Street in Effingham, as well as an approximately 90-acre property located north of U.S. Route 40, just west of the Effingham Water Treatment Plant.
“Each one of them meets our criteria that we approved to fill out an application for annexation,” Althoff said. “They are over 10 single-family lots in each one, and the building materials will obviously be over $400,000 for the total project.”
She said the three parcels would add a combined total of 0.63 square miles or 403.4 acres to the enterprise zone.
Kabbes also provided members with more details about plans for the three parcels of land in question, and he praised them for the role they played in making incentives available for residential developers building within the enterprise zone.
“We’ve been doing development work around the Effingham area since the late ‘80s and developed several subdivisions,” Kabbes said. “I think this is the biggest deal you’ve done economically in many many years. It’s just a big catalyst.”
Kabbes described some of the difficulties he and other developers have been experiencing over the past three to four years as the cost of just about everything, from utilities to building materials, has risen, and he referred to the addition of the incentives, saying it is “good timing in a pretty tough economy.”
“It’s been challenging for a number of years in Effingham to do development work,” Kabbes said. “I know of two people out there that have had to cut back on the quality of their homes, size of their homes, just because of the costs and interest rates. They just can’t afford what they could’ve afforded a year ago, so this certainly will help in that regard.”
He said Stoneridge Subdivision has been around for nearly 20 years and told the board that there are still plans to expand it.
“We’re in the process of doing another addition right now with plans to do a couple more additions in the next couple of years,” Kabbes said.
Kabbes said developers are still in the “preliminary stages” of their project at the property located off of U.S. Route 40.
However, he said he expects to have the property’s infrastructure in place within the next year.
“We do have plans in the works to start these sooner rather than later,” Kabbes said.
According to Althoff, a public hearing must be held regarding the annexation requests, and the requests must all be approved by the city of Effingham, Effingham County and the village of Teutopolis before an application can be submitted to the state for final consideration.
“Hopefully, we can get that done within two months, and then they have the 90 days from when they receive the application at the state to approve this,” Althoff said. “I also want to note that all of these properties are next to current enterprise zone boundaries, so we feel that makes a good application for the state.”
It has not yet been decided whether the three requests for annexation will all be included in the same application or if they will be submitted to the state separately.
