EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals rejected two yard setback variances during recent hearings.
Steve and Jennifer Frisbie requested a setback variance for their property at 10518 Kingwood Drive in order to make room for an accessory building. They wanted to reduce the required distance the building would need to be from the house from 10 feet to 2 feet.
“We have limited space on the east side of our property to put a garage up,” Steve Frisbie said.
He would like to put an additional garage on an existing concrete pad located east of the house. Frisbie said he wanted to improve the appearance of the property by enclosing items they currently store on it with a garage.
Acting City Attorney Aaron C. Jones of Taylor Law Offices asked Frisbie if there was something that could be done other than seeking a variance.
“Have you considered other options, such as making this a breezeway with a roof or something that would avoid the need for a variance?” Jones asked Frisbie.
Frisbie said he discussed that with the builder and did not want to limit the entry and exit of the existing garage.
No one testified in opposition of the variance.
Board members believed the variance request wasn't needed.
“It seems to me something can be worked out (with the city) on this,” Zoning Board member Mark Thies said.
The board voted unanimously to deny the request.
Dan Koester petitioned for a variance of the east side yard setback at 105 West Edgewood Avenue from 6 feet to zero feet and the aggregate side yard setback from 14 feet to 8 feet in order to build a structure on his property for storage. Koester wants to add on to the east side of his existing garage and extend the addition past the south end of the garage to allow the storage he needs and so the garage can be used for vehicles. Koester said he can’t use the garage for vehicles because it is full of storage items.
He also said in his backyard he has drainage problems, causing standing water, and would not be able to build a structure in that area.
He did note a fence built by the neighbors on the property line east of his property.
“If the variance is approved, how close will this structure be to that fence?” Jones asked Koester.
“Nine inches,” Koester answered.
“How do you intend to maintain between the fence and the structure if it is approved?” asked Jones.
“It’s concrete. Up to the fence, it’s their property,” said Koester.
City Engineer Luke Thoele said the 6-foot side yard setback was established for several reasons, including keeping buildings from being too close together. He said the city was not in favor of the variance.
“In short, we feel like it would cause problems here and wouldn’t suggest it,” Thoele said.
Jessie Wendt, living at 103 West Edgewood Ave., to the east of the Koester property, testified in opposition to the variance. She read a prepared statement to the board.
“I have multiple concerns,” Wendt said.
She thought building the structure so close to her property was a fire hazard and safety concern. Wendt said she was also concerned with a possible drainage issue between the new structure and the house where she lives.
“There are codes set for a reason. I believe these codes are set to be fair for everybody involved. Dan building this isn’t exactly fair to us I believe,” Wendt said. “The neighborhood is already sitting on top of each other. I don’t feel it’s fair that he can build up to the property line when the code clearly says he can’t.”
Wendt said she believes there is enough room in the back yard for him to build a structure for storage.
Board members voted unanimously to deny the request.
In other action, the board approved a variance for a rear yard setback at 1110 North Third Street for Rachel M. Slavens. Slavens requested the setback be reduced from the required 35 feet to 30 feet.
The board approved a site coverage and open space variance for Estrella Godinez and Jovo Mejia at 1303 Avenue of Mid America location for a proposed Don Sol restaurant. Don Sol originally requested a variance from 10% green space down to 5% green space. On Tuesday, the Don Sol owners said they only wanted a variance from 10% green space to 8% green space.
