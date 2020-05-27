EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals this week continued a public hearing on an accessory building size and height variance.
The board approved the continuation after learning a sign announcing the public hearing was not placed on the property of petitioners Andy and Christina St. John at 13190 Augusta National Drive in Prairie Ace Estates Subdivision. Andy St. John is a Zoning Board of Appeals board member, but recused himself from the hearing.
City Planner and Subdivision Coordinator Greg Koester told the board that a notice was published in the Effingham Daily News in the appropriate amount of time before the hearing, but a sign was forgotten.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said a sign is not required by state statute, but the board can decide to continue the hearing to allow for further notification of the hearing via a sign.
Board member Kurt Buenerkemper said he felt it was only fair to the public if the board put out a sign in the week prior to the hearing.
"I think we owe it to the public out there to see that sign and find out what's going on," Buenerkemper said.
Buenerkemper said he had difficulty finding the property as it did not show up on GPS. He said his concern mostly lies with other residents of the developing subdivision.
Board member Alan Harris agreed.
"I'd feel a lot more comfortable about it if the sign was there before we had this hearing," Harris said.
After recusing himself before the hearing, Andy St. John testified in support of the variance. The St. Johns requested a variance allowing for the accessory building to have an area of 2,320 square feet and a height of 24 feet.
Willenborg said a city ordinance states the maximum size for accessory buildings is 1,200 square feet and 20 feet in height. Andy St. John noted that he also received permission from the subdivision developers to build the shed with two lean-tos, so long as its aesthetic matches his home.
Andy St. John said he spoke with his four neighbors, who all OKed his plan to build the accessory building.
Board member Gary Welton said typically a petitioner brings in a written document signed by the neighbors.
"Normally, a petitioner comes in with something signed by the neighbors so that we're not taking secondhand testimony of their approval. I'm not saying they're lying, but we just don't know that. We're just under the understanding that they do," Welton said.
Andy St. John further testified that he would use the shed to house equipment for his lawn care service, for which he is the sole proprietor. He said he plans to use one lean-to as a patio for a pool he is installing and the other to house a camper and an enclosed trailer.
There was some question as to whether or not Andy St. John could run the lawn care service out of his home. Willenborg and Koester said it is allowable so long as Andy St. John is the only proprietor., commercial vehicles are not parked on the property and employees are not on the property.
The board members concurred that they would like to give the public more notice for the hearing and chose to continue it to the next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on June 23.
Meanwhile, the board reassigned Mike Mumm as board chairman and Mark Thies as board vice chairman for another year.
