EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals this week approved two variances for a pool and an accessory building addition.
The board approved a setback variance for a swimming pool at the home of Paul and Denise Willenborg, located on East St. Louis Avenue. The variance allows the couple to construct a pool 0.8 feet from their east property line.
Denise Willenborg told the board, who met via Zoom, that her husband needed the swimming pool for his physical therapy. She said her husband had suffered a medical episode years ago that required him to learn to walk again and impaired his memory.
Denise Willenborg said the couple would be presented with a hardship if the variance was not approved because a pool is necessary for his health.
“Our hardship is his health. He needs that to get better (and) to be able to walk a lot better,” Denise Willenborg said.
The Willenborgs also submitted to the meeting record letters from their neighbors stating they had no issue with the couple constructing a pool in the backyard as well as a letter from Paul Willenborg’s doctor, indicating a pool would aid him with physical therapy.
Denise Willenborg said she and her husband had a pool at that same location from 1984 to 1993 before it was removed. She noted the new pool is the exact same size as well.
Board member Alan Harris said he found the request to be straightforward and worth approving. The board unanimously approved the variance.
Meanwhile, the board also approved a building size variance for an accessory building at the residence of Terry and Robin Westendorf on Lynn Drive.
The Westendorfs requested a variance to allow the construction of an addition to an existing accessory building. The addition would increase the size of the building to the maximum area of 2,800 feet.
The maximum area for an accessory building allowed by the city is 1,200 square feet.
Terry Westendorf told the board that he needs the addition to store vehicles, trailers, a camper, boat, tractor, lawn equipment and other personal property. Westendorf said his neighbors OKed the addition, and there are no homes close to the existing outbuilding that will be affected.
“I own all the property to the south and to the west, and all of the property to the east is in a flood plain so there’ll be nobody building next to that,” Westendorf said. “As far as a hardship, I bought the 32 acres behind me from ... (an) estate about four years ago and just had to buy a lot more equipment and bigger equipment to maintain all that.”
Westendorf noted that he has run out of room in his existing outbuilding and has had to park some equipment outside. He said parking the equipment outside could cause it to deteriorate faster or not function correctly.
Harris said this variance was also straightforward and necessary.
“He needs a bigger space to get that equipment inside. You’ve got to take care of it, and he owns most of the property so the neighbors can’t object,” Harris said. “I have no problem.”
