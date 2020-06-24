EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals this week approved a size and height variance for an accessory building to be built in the Prairie Ace Estates Subdivision.
The board reconvened a public hearing on the variance requested by petitioners Andy and Christina St. John. Andy St. John is a board member but did not attend the meeting in that capacity.
At its May meeting, the board voted to continue the hearing after learning a sign announcing the public hearing was not placed on the St. Johns' property at 13190 Augusta National Drive in Prairie Ace Estates Subdivision. The board is not legally required to post a sign, but it is past practice for city public hearings.
The St. Johns requested a variance allowing for the accessory building to have an area of 2,320 square feet and a height of 24 feet. City Attorney Tracy Willenborg had previously said a city ordinance states the maximum size for accessory buildings is 1,200 square feet and 20 feet in height.
In this week's meeting, Andy St. John presented a petition of adjoining property owners with signatures from the St. Johns' neighbors and the subdivision developers. The document showed the signers had no objection to the accessory building.
Andy St. John had previously testified that the building, which will also have two lean-tos, would house equipment for his lawn care service, for which he is the sole proprietor. He also said he plans to use one lean-to as a patio for a pool he is installing and the other to store a camper and an enclosed trailer.
The board this week found that not approving the variance would cause undue hardship to the St. Johns as there would be no place to store such equipment otherwise.
Board member Alan Harris said Andy St. John was thorough in his petition.
"I think he did everything he was supposed to do," Harris said. " Sounds like he's dotted his I's and crossed his T's."
City Planner and Subdivision Coordinator Greg Koester also noted that city staff is looking into creating an ordinance for the zoning board regarding posting a sign for public hearings. Koester said that ordinance may come up in future city meetings.
The zoning board will next meet a 6 p.m. July 28. This week's meeting was the first in-person meeting for the board since the COVID-19 pandemic limited gatherings in Illinois.
