EFFINGHAM — Plans are still in place to hold youth baseball and softball leagues through the Effingham Park District.
Park District Director Jeff Althoff told the park board this week that he has begun the first steps in starting the leagues. He hopes to have league games start by the end of June.
“We put teams together. We’re hoping that we’re going to be able to do a league starting at the end of June (and) hoping that the next phase does open up and we can do groups of 50 or more,” Althoff said. “We’re going to take precautions if we are able to do it. Coaches are getting their stuff together, and hopefully maybe by next week, our teams will be practicing.”
Althoff said the tennis courts and ball diamonds are open to the public, but district teams are not yet allowed to practice on the fields. He said mostly travel teams and families have been using the courts and fields for recreation.
Should the youth leagues get the OK to happen, Althoff said games will be spaced out to allow teams and attendees to exit in plenty of time for the next teams to get to the fields. He said the umpire will likely stand behind the pitcher rather than closely behind the catcher to practice social distancing.
Althoff said concessions will likely not be served during league games as well. The season, Althoff said, will also be shorter, ending in early August, and there will be no final tournament at the end of the season.
Underway now is the district’s youth Adventure Camp. Althoff said young campers have been split into groups of 10 with one or two counselors per group.
When phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan is implemented, Althoff said the children may be able to participate in larger groups. Phase four allows for groups of 50 or more to gather.
“Once we get the OK to have bigger groups, then we’ll definitely get the kids in bigger groups because the kids are just loving it. You can tell they just wanted to get out of the house,” Althoff said.
Meanwhile, the board passed a report on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget is projected to be a bit in the red as the district has had to cancel programs, provide refunds and close its pool for the summer.
Funds coming from the recreation side of the district are projected at $64,433.60 in the red because of the aforementioned losses. Income from the Kluthe Memorial Pool will be $5,000 in the red because of payments for water and sewer usage and capital purchases relating to the pool.
The corporate fund income is expected to be $45,550 in the black, however.
The budget will be put on file for 30 days prior to a vote on passing the budget at the board’s July meeting.
The board also heard from Workman Sports and Wellness Complex Director Patti Smith that the fitness center has began outdoor classes of 10 or less people. Smith said one-on-one training has started inside the complex as well.
Smith reported that in May, the pool roof was repaired and pool walls were painted along with two fitness studios. She said the gym floor is being prepped for refinishing as well.
Wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed inside the complex and personal protective equipment for the staff has been purchased in preparation of the complex’s reopening, which has yet to be determined.
Smith said she will continually review and revise site specific COVID-19 policies and procedures as the county moves through Pritzker’s Restore Illinois phases.
Board Vice President Ron Mietzner and board member Angie Kronewitter were not present at the meeting.
