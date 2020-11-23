An Effingham woman pleaded guilty last week in a home invasion case.
Caillou R. Repp, 19, pleaded guilty to residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, in Effingham County Circuit Court. The more serious charge of home invasion with a firearm, a Class X felony, was dismissed as part of negotiated plea agreement.
Repp will serve 24 months of Treatment Assessment Services for the Court (TASC) probation. She is to follow any guidelines set forth by TASC advisers and is to refrain from the use of drugs and alcohol and is subject to random testing. She is to have no contact with the victim in the case, witnesses or their residences. Repp also must serve 30 hours of public service work.
Repp is co-defendant in a 2019 Effingham home invasion case.
Repp and co-defendants Noah A. Rebollo, 21, and Zion E. Mace, 19, both of Effingham, and Austin M. Phelps, 21, of Montrose, allegedly forced their way into an apartment on the 1200th block of Merchant Street in Effingham in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2019. They stole items, threatened the resident with a firearm, damaged a vehicle and left the area, according to police.
Phelps and Mace pleaded guilty earlier this year to residential burglary as part of negotiated pleas. Rebollo is charged with home invasion with a firearm, Class X felony. His pretrial is set for Dec. 14.
