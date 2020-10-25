An Effingham woman was killed in an accident Saturday morning near Outer Belt West.
Illinois State Police reported Deborah Hendricks, 67, of Effingham, was driving a 2004 tan Chevrolet east on U.S. 40, a fourth of a mile west of Outer Belt West in Effingham, when the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and struck head on a 2017 red Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Jeremy Davenport, 26, of Quincy. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane of U.S. 40. The accident occurred at 8:08 a.m.
Davenport was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
