An Effingham woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Ashtyn N. Miller, 24, of Effingham was traveling eastbound on U.S. Rt. 40 at 970th St. in Funkhouser at 10:27 a.m. in a 2010 Ford Fusion. Victor L. Rice, 52, of Altamont was traveling in the same location in a 2012 Chevrolet truck as was Mary L. Hoffman, 63, of Effingham in a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse.
Hoffman slowed down to turn left on 970th St., and Miller slowed behind Hoffman’s vehicle. Rice failed to reduce speed and struck Miller’s car in the rear, causing her car to hit Hoffman’s vehicle in the rear passenger side corner as Miller veered off the roadway.
Miller’s vehicle came to a rest in the south ditch, and Rice’s truck came to a stop in the eastbound lane. Hoffman was able to pull off of Rt. 40.
Authorities said Rice admitted he was distracted prior to the crash and did not observe the other vehicles slowing down in front of him.
Miller was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital after reporting injuries. Authorities said no injuries were evident.
Rice was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Miller was cited for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Authorities said all three drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
