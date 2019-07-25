An Effingham woman was injured Thursday morning after she lost control of her vehicle in Jasper County, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Tiffany M. Parr-Helm, 25, was traveling north on County Road 1200 East, half a mile south of Rose Hill in her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero at 8:58 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle. Parr-Helm over-corrected and left the roadway to the right.
Parr-Helm's vehicle came to a rest in a ditch, where it overturned on its side. Parr-Helm was transported from the scene by Air Evac.
Authorities said Parr-Helm was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and failure to wear a seat belt.
