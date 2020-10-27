An accident on westbound Interstate-70 at milepost 98 in Effingham County at about 6 p.m. Monday sent an Effingham woman to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
Tammy Leonard, 50, of Effingham, was westbound in a Nissan passenger car in the left lane when she merged right, into the passenger side of a 2016 truck tractor operated by Saleem Gillani, 49, of South Ozone Park, NY., police said.
Leonard was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries and cited for Improper Lane Usage, police said. Gillani was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.