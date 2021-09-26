An Effingham woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Thursday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Mary D. Conkling, 74, was driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche south on 1000th Road, just north of 800th Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway to the right and overturn. The accident occurred at 8:30 p.m.
Conkling was entrapped in the vehicle. Watson Fire Protection District assisted in extrication. Conkling was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham with incapacitating injuries.
