An Effingham woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Friday
Illinois State Police reported a 2019 black Peterbilt truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Vernon Mcinnis, 35, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was traveling in the right lane of southbound Interstate 57 near milepost 177 when Mcinnis crossed the center line and struck the passenger side of a 2018 black GMC Acadia in the left lane driven by Rhonda Burton, 51, of Effingham. The GMC then struck the left guardrail while the semi struck the right guardrail. The accident occurred at 2:41 p.m.
Burton was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The right lane was closed during the crash investigation while the left lane remained open.
Mcinnis was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.