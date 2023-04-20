At approximately 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Effingham Police Department received a call from an individual near the 2700 Block of S. Park St. who observed a person lying in the bushes in front of a residence. They did not see any movement by the individual and called 911. Rural Med EMS and officers arrived and discovered a female deceased in front of her residence.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to respond to the scene.
The individual was identified as Elaine Free, 65, of Effingham. An autopsy was conducted at Champaign County Regional Autopsy Center. The results of the autopsy and toxicology are pending and will not be available for approximately two to three weeks. Medical records were obtained by the coroner’s office to assist in the investigation.
No foul play is suspected but the investigation is ongoing by the Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.
