On July 20, 2021 at approximately 6:30 am, the Effingham City Police Department responded to a residence on Hillside Drive in Effingham regarding an unresponsive female.
Upon arrival the officers found a female deceased in one of the apartments.
The Effingham County Coroner’s office and the Effingham City Police Investigations unit were contacted and responded to the scene. Abbott EMS personnel were also on scene.
The deceased was identified as Dariane Weis, 27, of Effingham.
Dariane Weis was transported to the morgue at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by the coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled in Urbana at the Regional Autopsy Center to determine the cause of death. Medical records were requested and toxicology samples will be sent to the lab for analysis.
The incident remains under investigation by the Effingham City Police Investigations and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
