EFFINGHAM — A woman escaped a house fire at 620 East North Ave. in Effingham Tuesday morning. Nobody was harmed.
The woman in the house when the fire started, Shastine McClendon, managed to safely escape the home. She contacted first responders at 11:09 a.m. after she began hearing a fire alarm and noticed smoke coming from her son’s bedroom.
According to Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum, fire could be seen coming out of the building when firefighters arrived, but they quickly extinguished it.
Nobody else was in the home at the time of the fire.
Just moments before noticing the fire, McClendon had clocked out of work to begin her lunch break.
“I work from home,” she said.
During her break, she said she was in the room in the house farthest from the bedroom where the fire appeared to originate, so it took her a moment to realize what was happening.
“I started watching something on my phone and then I heard a beeping, and I thought it was part of the video,” McClendon said.
She investigated the sound after turning off the audio on her phone and continued to hear the beeping.
“So then I turned it off for a second and then it was in my house, and I was like, ‘What?’” McClendon said. “Then I walked down the hallway, and there was just smoke everywhere.
“I couldn’t even see.”
McClendon said she then forced open the door to the bedroom and began throwing water on the fire in an attempt to put it out.
“I busted it,” she said, regarding the bedroom door.
Although she made it out of the fire unharmed, her home has been left severely damaged, and she was not sure Tuesday morning where she’ll stay for the time being.
“It’s a mess,” she said. “We’ll probably just stay, I guess, with his grandma,” she said referring to her son’s grandmother.
McClendon has no idea how the fire started.
“We don’t know,” she said. “That’s why I’m so confused.”
The scene has been investigated, but the cause of the fire and its exact location of origin has yet to be determined.
Among those at the scene of the fire were the Effingham Fire Department, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, Shumway Fire Protection District, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Effingham Police Department, Ameren Gas and Electric and Rural Med EMS.
