Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that Allison M. Yoder of Effingham was charged with three counts alleging Armed Violence (Class 2 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony), and Unlawful Use of Weapons (Class A Misdemeanor).
The charges allege that on Sept. 27, 2021, Yoder was in possession of less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine while armed with a dangerous weapon: metal knuckles. The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Bail was set at $25,000. Yoder will appear in court on Oct. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.