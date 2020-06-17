An 80-year-old Effingham woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate-70 west of Altamont, according to Illinois State Police.
Karen E. Condron was westbound on I-70 at milepost 70 at about 11:20 a.m. when the 2014 Rav 4 she was driving crossed the center median and entered the eastbound lane, striking a 2010 Ford Edge head-on, police said. The Fayette County coroner pronounced Condron dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Edge, Travis J. Stroup, 24, of New Castle, Indiana, and a passenger, Courtney D. Stroup, 25, also of New Castle, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
