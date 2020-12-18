The City of Effingham has approved a plan to spend $2.7 million to buy 154 acres of land on the south end of town.
The land belongs to the Hawkickhorst Family Land Trust and is managed by Co-Trustees Cathy Bierman and Cindy Hoene.
“We negotiated with the family over quite a long time,” said Economic Development Director Todd Hull. After these negotiations, the city council approved a price of $18,000 per acre.
The city is funding this purchase through bond sales which are being managed by Bernardi Securities, a firm that specializes in municipal bonds. The bonds require a public hearing and further approval in January before the city can close on the purchase.
“We don’t have a large piece that we can put out there for an option,” said Hull. Developers who need land are often attracted to locations where they know a single owner, like a municipality, is interested in selling a large plot of land, according to Hull.
“They know you have control over it,” he said.
The city isn’t new to buying up large swaths of land to turn them around to developers. It has used this technique in the past for some of the city’s largest employers. The city bought land through its TIF program near Raney Street and sold it to companies including Koerener Distributor, a distibutor of beer, wine, spirits, and other beverages and Beck’s Hybrids, a retail seed company.
“It’s not to say that it must be one large project,” said Hull. “We may break it up into several tracts.”
The property is in both the Effingham’s Enterprise Zone and Opportunity Zone, which are state and federal programs which afford property owners property tax abatement and other tax exemptions on things like investments, building materials, and other costs associated with developing land.
Land purchases aren’t the only thing that the city is doing to try and grow the economy of the south end of town.
The city is progressing on its amendment to the South Central Industrial tax increment financing, or TIF, district, a development tool which allows the city to use property tax money to develop an area that’s at risk for blight.
In accordance with state law, the city held a public hearing to allow citizens to ask questions and provide input on the TIF amendment on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The plan to expand the TIF area means that the neighborhood surrounding South Side School and an area around Henrietta St which includes Effingham High School and Peerless of America, an aluminum manufacturer.
“That area needs some infrastructure upgrades,” said Hull at the meeting. Hull expects to upgrade drainage systems and possibly the streets in that neighborhood.
Residents and business operators from the areas set to be included in the new TIF boundaries came to city hall to learn more and several were supportive of the expansion.
“I think it’s great. Anything we can do to get people coming to the south side is great,” said Matt Braunecker, general manger of Russ Braunecker Cadillac, Buick, and GMC.
Kathy Thomas isn’t a resident of the area, but received a mail-out informational letter because she lives near the area under consideration. Initially, she was somewhat confused by the dense development and legal jargon in the multi-page letter inviting her to the hearing,
“There’s no way a lay person would understand,” Thomas said as she flipped through the letter. After coming to the hearing, she felt good about what the city was trying to do.
“It was good to see that that area will get infrastructure improvements,” said Thomas. “There are clear issues.”
