Ameren Illinois will be doing Utility Work on Veterans Drive between Blohm Avenue and Elm Avenue starting Monday, Oct. 11.
The work area is just North of the Slate Creek bridge and is expected to take one week to complete.
The roadway will be reduced to one lane during work hours with flaggers present to protect the workers and direct traffic.
Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution in the area. Motorists are required to obey the directions given by the flaggers. Motorists are further urged to use alternate routes as there will be delays in travel times due to the work.
