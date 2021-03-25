EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council members this week met in person for the first time in a year to discuss their budget for the next fiscal year. The budget that city staff proposed to the council outlines $62 million in planned spending.
The budget is still preliminary, so some numbers are subject to changes over the next month, based on updated financial figures and public participation. The budget will officially go “on file,” meaning it can be inspected by the public on March 30.
From there, the city will hold a public hearing on April 6 where members of the community can share their views on the budget and put it to a final approval vote on April 20.
Deficit spending
Not counting money going into reserves, the city has budgeted about $12.2 million more overall in new expenditures than in new revenues. For the city’s general fund, the main financial organ of the city, they are budgeting $3.9 million in deficit spending on a $22.9 million budget.
“We are spending more than the revenues we’re taking in, but we have the cash to make up the difference” said City Administrator Steve Miller when asked about the deficit. “Obviously, we didn’t do as much last year.”
Miller is referring to a moratorium on some spending the city put in place because of the pandemic. The city’s largest single source of revenue is sales tax, which took a hit early in the pandemic. Miller said this is the primary reason for the deficit spending. Since the city didn’t spend the money it had last year, officials can budget with it this year.
City documents show that the city deferred at least $2.1 million worth of public works projects due to this policy, though other projects have carried over that were due to start last year and are delayed.
Noteworthy projects
The annual budget also provides an outline of the initiatives the city will work toward in the coming year.
One of these is the city’s economic development program. The city’s tax-increment financing and business districts, which are special taxing districts used primarily for economic development have $16.3 million budgeted for them.
“We have a retailer who was looking at some property east of Charlotte. We were hoping the project would move forward last year,” said Miller, who added this was another thing that was delayed due to the pandemic.
“The retailer may change. We believe there’s enough interested retailers,” Miller added.
He said he could not disclose the possible retailer.
About $600,000 of the tax money in these economic development funds is budgeted to go toward the rehabilitation of Village Square Mall, which has been the center of ongoing legal battles between its various owners and the city.
Outside of the realm of economic development, the city’s first responders are looking to buy new equipment. The city is allocating just under $2 million over the next five years to upgrade its fleet of fire vehicles.
“We’re looking at a replacement vehicle that increases the hose-carrying capacity as well as the water-carrying capacity, which is important for fire suppression. The vehicle, as specified, also increases the storage capacity for equipment,” Fire Chief Bob Tutko told the city council when presenting the budget. “Having the extra storage capacity is also key to us reestablishing the hazmat team which has been inactive for seven years.”
The hazmat team, if reactivated, would work with the Charleston Fire Department’s team on calls requiring hazardous waste mitigation.
The only major difference between this year’s police budget and last year’s is how many new squad cars Police Chief Jason McFarland is requesting.
“Last year we requested three and acquired zero as part of the city’s plan. This year we’re trying to recoup some of that by asking for four instead of three,” McFarland said.
Jeremy Heuerman, the city’s public works director, said the public works department has a few big-ticket projects that need money this year.
“No. 1 is to finish our UV disinfection project,” he said, referring to wastewater treatment. “We’ve got about $350,000 left on that contract to finish that up and be compliant by June 1.”
Heuerman also brought up the $341,000 generator for the wastewater treatment plant and said the city should start saving for a project to meet EPA requirements for phosphorus in sewage by 2030.
“This is something that we will have to save for and possibly bond for in the future,” said Heuerman. “We’re estimating anywhere from $7 million to $10 million for these improvements.”
A smaller budget overall?
Last year’s budget outlined $84 million in spending, with the year before that coming in at $91.2 million. The reason for the dramatic drop in size is because of a change in how the city handles reporting data regarding pensions. It is no longer including the invested funds in the budget.
“The pension funds are still held by the city, currently, and will be presented on the treasurer’s report, not in the budget since they will not be spent,” said Miller in an email.
Miller said he is available to answer any questions or concerns people have about the budget in the coming weeks. The city’s phone number is 217-342-5300.
