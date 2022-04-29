Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.