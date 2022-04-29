ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune found that local law enforcement agencies reported six tickets issued to students during the school years ending in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in Effingham CUSD 40. These tickets might have been in addition to other punishments, such as detention or suspension.
No cases of students being ticketed for truancy (being absent from or late to school without a valid excuse) were identified in Effingham CUSD 40.
No municipality in Effingham CUSD 40 confirmed that it sends juveniles’ debts to collections. Some municipalities may still send juveniles’ debts to collections, meaning a private company or state program can pursue the debt.
The district did not provide a racial breakdown of students who were issued tickets.
Effingham High School
Enrollment: 743
Policed by: Effingham Police Department
Effingham Police Department reported six tickets issued at this school for infractions including use or possession of tobacco or e-cigarettes.
ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune did not send a public records request for ticketing data to any other school districts in Effingham County besides Unit 40.
Read the full report by ProPublica and the Chicago Tribune, “The Price Kids Pay: Schools and Police Punish Students With Costly Tickets for Minor Misbehavior,” at: propublica.org/article/illinois-school-police-tickets-fines
